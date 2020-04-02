Adoptable Pet of the Week: Buttercup

Buttercup is a 1-year-old Mastiff mix looking for someplace to finally call home. This cutie has a sweet personality and lots of energy to run and play. Buttercup likes to stay active and would do well with someone who can keep up with her exercise regimen and her silly antics.

If you are interested in adopting Buttercup, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.