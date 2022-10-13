Adoptable Pet of the Week: Calvin Klein

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Say hello to Calvin Klein, a handsome boy with a great personality. Laid-back for a 1-year-old, he loves to relax and soak up the afternoon sun. When he isn’t getting his beauty rest or practicing his cat walk, Calvin Klein enjoys being petted and making new friends. Could this fetching feline be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Calvin Klein, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related