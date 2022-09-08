Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carly

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Are you looking for an all-around great dog? Look no further than Carly! This good girl has a sweet demeanor and just loves to be by your side. About 8 years old, Carly likes to be active and yet also knows the value of some nice relaxation time. Give her a chance, and she might just be your perfect companion.

If you are interested in adopting Carly, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

