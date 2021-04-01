Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carmel

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Ten-year-old Carmel is an absolute sweetheart. Though she may be considered a senior cat, she definitely still has a lot of pep in her step. Carmel is both active and outgoing and never fails to greet you with a happy meow. With her loving, yet independent, personality, Carmel would be a great fit in almost any home.

If you are interested in adopting Carmel, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

