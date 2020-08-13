Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chevron

This handsome guy is Chevron, a 1½-year-old Siberian Husky mix looking for an adventuring buddy. Chevron loves to be active. Whether it’s going on a long hike or playing in the doggie pool, he is always ready for some fun and exercise. Chevron enjoys making friends with new people and dogs and would love an adopter who is up for anything.

If you are interested in adopting Chevron, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.