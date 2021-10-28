Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chip

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This little cutie is Chip, a sweet kitten now available for adoption. Only 3 months old, he is a bundle of energy and loves to run around and explore. Chip gets along with the other cats that he has met, and he will likely grow up to be a lovable kitty companion. Could Chip be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Chip, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

