Adoptable Pet of the Week: Colonel

Six-month-old Colonel is a cute little guy with the sweetest personality. He is a quiet type whose favorite pastimes include being petted and birdwatching on a sunny day. Like most kittens, Colonel also loves playtime and gets along well with the other cats. Could he be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Colonel, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

