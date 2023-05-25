Meet Connor, a happy-go-lucky little guy with so much love to give. Though sometimes initially shy, Connor warms up quickly to become a sweet and affectionate pup. He gets along with other dogs and would likely love having another dog with whom to play. Could Connor be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Connor, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.