Eleven-month-old Cowboy is a real sweetheart of a cat. He enjoys the company of cats and people alike, but his true favorite pastime is birdwatching by a sunny window. Through the attentions of caring shelter volunteers, Cowboy has blossomed into a loving cat, and he would continue to thrive in a home that he could finally call his own.

If you are interested in adopting Cowboy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.