Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cupid

Meet Cupid, a 1½-year-old cutie now available for adoption. He is quite sociable and will happily trot over to greet you when you enter the room. While he likely has no control over your love life, you’re sure to fall for a sweet cat like Cupid.

If you are interested in adopting Cupid, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

