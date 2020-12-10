Adoptable Pet of the Week: Currant

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

This handsome boy is Currant, a 3-month-old kitten who just can’t wait to meet you. Currant is an outgoing kitten who loves to play and explore with his siblings. When he is ready for a break, he enjoys being petted and held, but then is right back to his fun. Could this frolicsome little feline be the one for you?

Currant and all of his friends are part of an adoption special going on now at the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter. All adoption fees for cats and kittens are reduced by 50% during the month of December.

If you are interested in adopting Currant, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related