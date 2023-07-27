This loveable little ball of fur is Dahlia, a 1-year-old spayed Lionhead dwarf mix. Though she can sometimes be a tad shy at first meeting, Dahlia warms up quickly. She has a curious nature and likes to explore her surroundings. Dahlia is treat-motivated, litterbox-trained, and a sucker for head scratches. If you meet Dahlia, you’re sure to fall in love.

If you are interested in adopting Dahlia, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.