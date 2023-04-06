Meet Dozer, a 6-year-old cuddle-bug who is patiently awaiting his forever family. An affectionate dog, Dozer will spend all day in your lap if you let him. He walks well on a leash and is crate-trained, but he would prefer to be the only pet in a home where he doesn’t have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Dozer, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related