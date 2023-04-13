This handsome guy is Dr. Grant, a 5-year-old charmer who is ready to steal your heart. An outgoing and curious cat, Dr. Grant just loves to run and play. When he’s not chasing after toys, he enjoys relaxing in the sun and being scratched under the chin. If you’re looking for an all-around great cat, Dr. Grant has a wonderful personality and is sure to win you over.

If you are interested in adopting Dr. Grant, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.