This pretty girl is Florence, a mild-mannered kitten with so much love to give. A tad shy with strangers, Florence quickly warms up once she gets to know you and really enjoys the company of other cats. Only 7 months old, she would make a great companion kitty in a quiet home. Could she be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Florence, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.