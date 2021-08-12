Adoptable Pet of the Week: Flower

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Meet Flower, a 1½-year-old kitty who is ready to find her purrfect match. Quite outgoing, she loves to flaunt her confident personality and beautiful markings. Though she can get along with other cats, Flower would prefer to be the center of attention as the only pet in the household. Could this pretty kitty be the one for you?

Flower. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Flower, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related