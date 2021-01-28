Adoptable Pet of the Week: Frances

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This pretty girl is Frances, a grey chinchilla now available for adoption. Like most chinchillas, Frances spends most of her days napping, but she enjoys running and jumping around her enclosure when she’s awake. She is also quite sociable and does not mind being held or handled. With her sweet demeanor, Frances would make a great fuzzy friend in a chinchilla-knowledgeable home.

If you are interested in adopting Frances, please visit san-clemente.org/departments-services/animal-services-casa/adoption-licensing to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

