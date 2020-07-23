Adoptable Pet of the Week: George

George is one of the sweetest bunnies you are likely to meet. With his calm and gentle demeanor, George likes to be petted and is very easy to handle. He is 1 year old and would fit right in to a rabbit-friendly home.

If you are interested in adopting George, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.