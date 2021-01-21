Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gerard

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Meet Gerard, a teenage kitty with so much love to give. Initially a bit shy around strangers, Gerard is a playful guy who loves attention once he gets to know you. He enjoys chasing around his toys and is an absolute sucker for chin scratches and belly rubs. Gerard would do best in a quieter home where he can settle in and let his lovable personality shine.

If you are interested in adopting Gerard, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

