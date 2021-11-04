Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hickory

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Say hello to Hickory, a fun-loving guy who just can’t wait to meet you. This 8-month-old kitty is as playful as they come and doesn’t believe in letting a good toy go to waste. Hickory is known for his big personality and might be too much for another cat, but he would do well with a cat-savvy adopter.

If you are interested in adopting Hickory, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

During the month of November, Hickory and all cats over 8 months old have a reduced adoption fee of $25.

Related