Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hudson

Hudson is an 8-year-old Boxer with a great personality. Don’t let his age fool you; Hudson has the energy of a dog barely out of puppyhood. He is quite active and enjoys long walks and playing in the yard. With his loving disposition, Hudson would make a great addition to the family but would prefer to be the only pet, so he doesn’t have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Hudson, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

