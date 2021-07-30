Adoptable Pet of the Week: Indy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Hi! My name is Indy. I am a neutered male, tan Border Terrier mix. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year old. I love to run around and play in the yard. I have a great smile and a loving personality. I would do best in a home with adults and children 6 years and older. I love to go for walks and will need daily exercise to accommodate my energy level. I am a happy boy and warm up quickly to new people!

Indy. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Indy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related