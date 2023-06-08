This smiling guy is Jax, an affectionate and outgoing Siberian-husky-mix looking for his forever home. A world-class snuggler, Jax is an active dog who also knows the joys of just hanging out on the couch. He is potty-trained and would make a wonderful furry friend for the right family.

If you are interested in adopting Jax, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.