Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jethro

This handsome boy is Jethro, a 7-month-old German Shepherd now available for adoption. Jethro is full of energy and loves to go on long walks and play in the yard. He would do well with an active and experienced owner who is ready to take on puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Jethro, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.