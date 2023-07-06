Four-month-old Jimmy Pesto is an adorable bundle of energy. He enjoys spending his days running around and wrestling with his brothers, usually followed by a well-earned nap in the sun. An outgoing and affectionate kitten, Jimmy Pesto loves meeting new people and is always ready for fun. Could this little guy be your new best friend?

If you are interested in adopting Jimmy Pesto, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.