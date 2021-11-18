Adoptable Pet of the Week: Johnny

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This good-looking guy is Johnny, a 5-year-old Husky mix who is ready for his new home. Johnny is a well-mannered dog who enjoys brisk walks and playing fetch in the yard. He has the makings of a great family dog, but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you are interested in adopting Johnny, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

