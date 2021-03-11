Adoptable Pet of the Week: Josie

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Five-year-old Josie is a real sweetheart. Friendly and easy-going, Josie loves attention but is also an independent lady who can keep herself occupied. She gets along with other cats and would fit nicely in a quiet home.

If you are interested in adopting Josie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

