Adoptable Pet of the Week: Judy

This little cutie is Judy, a 3-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with the sweetest personality. She loves to chase toys with her sisters and can’t resist a nice scratch behind the ears. The San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter has lots of adorable and loving kittens currently available for adoption. Judy and all her kitten friends are looking for permanent homes with loving families and can’t wait to meet you.

If you are interested in adopting Judy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.