Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kyle

Are you looking for a friendly feline companion? Look no further than Kyle, a 2-year-old neutered male looking for his forever family. An all-around great cat, Kyle is both outgoing and affectionate. He loves to play and even gets along well with most other cats. You can’t go wrong with a sweet guy like Kyle.

If you are interested in adopting Kyle, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

