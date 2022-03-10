Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leif

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

This handsome little lad is Leif, a 1-year-old kitty who’s ready to strike out on his own and find his forever family. Leif can be a bit of a charmer and will gaze adoringly at you with his big, bright eyes. He also loves the company of other cats and would make a wonderful kitty companion. Once you meet Leif, he’s sure to win your heart.

If you are interested in adopting Leif, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related