Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lianney

Lianney is a laid-back kitty looking for a new roommate. She is an independent lady who doesn’t mind being on her own during the day, but is also very affectionate and sweet when you visit with her. Lianney is very clean and promises not to hog the remote control. She would make a great roomie for someone seeking an easygoing feline friend.

If you are interested in adopting Lianney, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.