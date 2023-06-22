This green-eyed beauty is Linda, a 2-year-old momma cat with a great personality. As any mother can attest, having hobbies is important, and Linda considers herself an avid birdwatcher. She is also a sociable cat who loves meeting new people and being brushed. After rearing six rambunctious kittens, Linda is ready for some “me time” and is looking for a home where she can finally be the center of attention. If you are interested in adopting Linda, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related