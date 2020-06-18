Adoptable Pet of the Week: Linda

Two-year-old Linda is a quiet kitty that is still learning how to trust. Found as a stray with her kittens, Linda had to start from scratch when it came to figuring out things such as comfy beds, petting and toys. She is slowly starting to show more of her personality. Linda gets along well with other cats and would do best with a patient owner who will help her to settle into her new environment.

If you are interested in adopting Linda, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.