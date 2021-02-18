Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lindsey

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lindsey is a playful kitten who loves attention. She happily runs over to greet you when you enter the room. Left to her own devices, Lindsey occupies her time by hunting down toys or napping peacefully in the sun. Lindsey gets along with other cats, but can be a bit of a diva and would prefer not having to share.

If you are interested in adopting Lindsey, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

