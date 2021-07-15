Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lolly

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

This pretty lady is Lolly, a 5-year-old Akita with a heart of gold. Lolly is known among her walkers as being particularly sweet and affectionate. She is potty-trained and enjoys long walks outside. While she is well-behaved, Lolly would do best with an experienced owner due to her large size and strength.

If you are interested in adopting Lolly, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Lolly. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

Related