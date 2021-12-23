Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lord Hare-ington

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This handsome gentleman is none other than Lord Hare-ington, a 1-year-old neutered male Dutch dwarf rabbit. Hare-ington was initially rather timid, but through the loving attention of our volunteers, he has since blossomed into a friendly and interactive rabbit. Lord Hare-ington is litter-box trained, loves to be petted, and would make a great house rabbit for someone looking for an entertaining and sweet bunny companion.

If you are interested in adopting Lord Hare-ington, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

