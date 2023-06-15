Six-month-old Louise is a real sweetheart of a cat. Found as a scared and fearful kitten, Louise blossomed with the help of loving and attentive foster volunteers. Now, she enjoys playing and having fun with the other kittens. Louise would love a home where she can finally settle down with a family to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting Louise, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.