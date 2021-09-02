Adoptable Pet of the Week: Luca

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Meet Luca, an adorable little guy with a personality to match. Only 4 months old, Luca can be a tad shy initially, but warms up quickly. He is affectionate and gets along well with other cats. With a face like that, you can’t help but fall for Luca.

If you are interested in adopting Luca, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Luca and all of the adoptable cats and kittens have 50% off their adoption fee through Sept. 5.

Related