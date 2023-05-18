Are you looking for a fun and playful kitty companion? Luigi is a 1-year-old cutie who might just fit the bill. When it comes to playtime, Luigi has lots of energy for chasing toys around. He is also a big fan of being scratched behind the ears and won’t say no to some nice brushing. He has lived with other cats and would make a great feline friend.

If you are interested in adopting Luigi, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.