Adoptable Pet of the Week: Luigi

Luigi, a 2 ½-year-old Chihuahua mix, is patiently waiting until he finds his perfect match. Luigi is a mellow guy that would love to spend all day in your lap if you let him. He is often misunderstood, but once you get to know him, his lovable personality shines through. Luigi is a staff favorite and would do best in an adult home with a dog-savvy owner to call his own.

If you are interested in adopting Luigi, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.