Nine-month-old Miranda is quite the little sweetheart. Sociable and very outgoing, she is often there to greet you at the door with a cheery meow. Miranda gets along well with other cats and would be an easy addition to just about any family.

If you are interested in adopting Miranda, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.