Adoptable Pet of the Week: Morgan

This pretty little girl is Morgan. She was born with a heart defect and is considered a special-needs kitten. While Morgan may have some disadvantages, she doesn’t let that stop her from being as happy and loving a kitten as she can be. Morgan is looking for an understanding adopter who can help her to live her best life.

Morgan. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Morgan, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

