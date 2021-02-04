Adoptable Pet of the Week: Newman

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

One-year-old Newman is a fun-loving guy with lots of energy. He loves to run and play, and would likely make a great jogging or hiking buddy. With liveliness to spare, Newman also probably wouldn’t mind having a similarly active dog as a playmate. He would do best in an active home with experienced adopters who can continue with his training.

If you are interested in adopting Newman, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

