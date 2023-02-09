Five-year-old Nina is one of the sweetest dogs you’re likely to meet. A volunteer favorite, Nina walks well on a leash and has a winning personality. She is potty-trained, affectionate, and just loves to be by your side. If you’re ready for some serious snuggles, Nina might be your perfect match!

If you are interested in adopting Nina, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.