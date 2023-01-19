Recently back from “cat-ernity leave,” momma cat Nina is finally ready to find her forever home. Nina has a sweet and outgoing personality and just loves to be petted. She gets along with other cats and would be a great addition to almost any home. Might Nina be your purrfect match?

If you are interested in adopting Nina, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.