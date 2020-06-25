Adoptable Pet of the Week: Noble

Noble is an easy-going dog with a very sweet personality. At 6 years old, Noble is active, yet prefers to be a bit of a couch potato. If given the chance, he’d probably spend all day snuggled up by your side. Could this gentle giant be your new cuddle buddy?

If you are interested in adopting Noble, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.