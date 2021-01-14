Adoptable Pet of the Week: Olive Oyl

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This mustachioed cutie is Olive Oyl, a 6-month-old sweetheart now available for adoption. She is a good combination of playful and lively while still being well-mannered. So, if you’re looking for a sociable kitty that loves a good cuddle, you can’t go wrong with Olive Oyl.

If you are interested in adopting Olive Oyl, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

