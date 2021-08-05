Adoptable Pet of the Week: Oliver

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This gentle boy is Oliver, a 5-year-old kitty with the sweetest temperament. New to the shelter, Oliver can be a bit shy at first but has proven to be quite affectionate once he is comfortable. He would do well in a quiet home where he can finally settle in and be himself.

Oliver. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Oliver, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

