Perry is a 1½-year-old Jindo who is ready for a new start. Initially brought to the shelter as a frightened pup, Perry has finally blossomed into a sweet and loving dog. Fun-loving and full of playful energy, he loves making friends with all the other shelter dogs. Perry is looking for a home with dog-savvy adults.

If you are interested in adopting Perry, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.