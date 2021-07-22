Adoptable Pet of the Week: Perseus

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Hi! My name is Perseus. I am a neutered male, tan Border Terrier and Brussels Griffon. The shelter staff think I am about 2 years old. I love to be around people and have a very sweet but very shy personality. I would do best in a quiet home environment and around adults and children 12 years and older.

If you are interested in adopting Perseus, please visit petprojectfoundation.org to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Perseus. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

